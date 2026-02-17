'Tu Yaa Main' ticket price slashed: Here's how to book Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

"Tu Yaa Main," the new survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is now offering movie tickets for only ₹92 every Tuesday.

The film hit theaters on February 13 and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It's a remake of the Thai film "The Pool," produced by Aanand L Rai and team.