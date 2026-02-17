'Tu Yaa Main' ticket price slashed: Here's how to book
"Tu Yaa Main," the new survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is now offering movie tickets for only ₹92 every Tuesday.
The film hit theaters on February 13 and is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It's a remake of the Thai film "The Pool," produced by Aanand L Rai and team.
More about the film
Kapoor plays Avani, an influencer, while Gourav is Maruti, an aspiring rapper. Their romance takes a wild turn when they're trapped in an empty pool—with a crocodile.
Critics are split: some enjoyed the stylish direction and acting; others felt the VFX was patchy and the emotional moments rushed.
Box office collection and special ticket pricing
Despite mixed reviews, "Tu Yaa Main" has grossed ₹3.3 crore in India so far.
The unique plot has pulled in curious viewers, and PVR Cinemas's special Tuesday pricing makes it even easier to catch on the big screen this week.