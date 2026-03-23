'Tumbbad 2' goes big with massive city set

Cast and crew of upcoming film

Sohum Shah returns to star, joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (who said he admired the film for its originality and atmospheric storytelling).

Backed by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, filming starts later this year.

With its ambitious set and expanded story, Tumbbad 2 aims to level up the eerie vibes of the original while drawing in an even bigger crowd.