'Tumbbad 2' goes big with massive city set
Entertainment
Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the cult favorite, is going big, literally. The team is building a huge seven- to eight-acre set in Mumbai to recreate an entire city for the film's first schedule.
The original Tumbbad, released in 2018, found box office success after a 2025 re-release (last year) that brought in ₹38 crore.
Cast and crew of upcoming film
Sohum Shah returns to star, joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (who said he admired the film for its originality and atmospheric storytelling).
Backed by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, filming starts later this year.
With its ambitious set and expanded story, Tumbbad 2 aims to level up the eerie vibes of the original while drawing in an even bigger crowd.