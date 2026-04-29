Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad 2' sets 2027 release date

Shah has expressed his excitement for the sequel, calling Tumbbad "special" to him. He said that the goal of Tumbbad 2 is to take the world of Tumbbad forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. The film will be directed by Adesh Prasad, with Shah producing under his banner Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios, headed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also play a key role in the film.

Director's perspective

Director Prasad on his vision for the sequel

Speaking about his directorial debut with Tumbbad 2, Prasad said he is excited and challenged by the task of taking the story forward. He aims to retain the soul of the original film while pushing its narrative and visual world further. "I am trying to create something that feels rooted in the original but gives the audiences a fresh and immersive experience at the same time," he said.