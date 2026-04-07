'Tumbbad 2' officially begins filming after muhurat photos released

Prasad directing Shah returns Siddiqui joins

Adesh Prasad is directing, while Sohum Shah returns as both lead actor and co-producer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is joining in a major role. He's already shared his excitement about exploring this unique world.

Plus, a huge set is being built in Mumbai, hinting at an even bigger scale for this sequel.

After Tumbbad's 2024 re-release brought it back into the spotlight, expectations for part two are sky-high among fans and newcomers alike.