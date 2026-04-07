'Tumbbad 2' officially begins filming after muhurat photos released
Tumbbad 2, the sequel to Tumbbad, has officially started filming.
The announcement came with photos from a traditional muhurat ceremony, featuring producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada and other film industry names.
Fans of the original can look forward to a fresh chapter as the team sets out to continue Tumbbad's mysterious story.
Prasad directing Shah returns Siddiqui joins
Adesh Prasad is directing, while Sohum Shah returns as both lead actor and co-producer.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is joining in a major role. He's already shared his excitement about exploring this unique world.
Plus, a huge set is being built in Mumbai, hinting at an even bigger scale for this sequel.
After Tumbbad's 2024 re-release brought it back into the spotlight, expectations for part two are sky-high among fans and newcomers alike.