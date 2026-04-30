'Tumbbad 2' reportedly eyes Chopra, Kaif, Nayanthara as Siddiqui confirmed
Entertainment
Big casting buzz for Tumbbad 2: makers are reportedly considering Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Nayanthara for a major role.
The sequel to the cult favorite is set to hit theaters on December 3, 2027, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui already confirmed to star.
'Tumbbad 2' Prasad returns, poster teases
Director Adesh Prasad is back to take the story deeper into its signature horror-meets-mythology vibe.
The poster drops a chilling hint with Pralay aayega (Apocalypse will arrive), promising more of the sequel's eerie journey from where the first film left off.