'Tumbbad 2' set December 3, 2027 poster hints 'Pralay Aayega'
Entertainment
Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the cult-favorite horror film, is set to hit theaters on December 3, 2027.
The new poster hints at Pralay Aayega, hinting at even darker themes this time.
This comes after Tumbbad's popular re-release in 2024, which brought a fresh wave of fans and renewed buzz around the franchise.
Shah promises deeper 'Tumbbad 2' world
Sohum Shah returns as producer, promising that Tumbbad 2 will dive further into its mysterious world: "The idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive."
Directed by Adesh Prasad and produced alongside Pen Studios, this sequel aims to deliver another unique blend of folklore and horror for fans old and new.