'Tumm Se Tumm Tak' to 'Sundara Manam': Zee's winning streak

Zee TV reported strong prime-time performance in early 2026 — January 2026 (weeks 4-7 of 2026); the source does not report a 14.7% Q2 FY26 figure. Four fresh fiction shows like "Tumm Se Tumm Tak" helped Zee grab 40% of the top Hindi GEC slots. The channel also led prime time, with some shows registering TVR gains in January.

Regional channels are also on fire

It's not just Hindi—Zee's regional channels are booming too.

Zee Marathi jumped to a strong 34.7% share in January, while Zee Kannada has been number one for seven years and Zee Sarthak leads Odia GECs for five years running.

Their secret? Adapting hit formats across languages to connect with more viewers everywhere.