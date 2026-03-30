Turner injured on 'Tomb Raider' UK set, production on hold
Entertainment
Sophie Turner (the Game of Thrones star) has picked up a minor injury while filming the new Tomb Raider series in the UK
Production is on hold for now, but Amazon MGM Studios says it is just a temporary break.
Turner expected back in 2 weeks
Turner's old back problem flared up from the long hours and tough training (think eight-hour sessions, five days a week) she started last year to get ready for Lara Croft.
The crew is still prepping behind the scenes, and Sophie is expected back on set in about two weeks.