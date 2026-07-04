Will Tusshar, Ektaa reunite for new film? Actor reveals
What's the story
Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor recently revealed that his sister, Ektaa Kapoor, has produced several films, but he has only been a part of a few. He told Variety India that their collaborations were never planned. "We have never really planned these things. But you never know, something might just come up... Maybe another Kyaa Kool Hai Hum or another Shootout."
Production perspective
'Ektaa doesn't really plan films...'
Kapoor added that his sister doesn't plan films with him in mind. He said, "Ektaa doesn't really plan films with me in mind. If the director expresses the desire to have me on board, then we try to collaborate." He also shared an instance from The Dirty Picture where director Milan Luthria wanted him on board, and Ektaa left it up to them.
Sibling respect
The siblings have worked on these films together
Kapoor expressed his admiration for his sister's production skills. He said, "I hope we get to work together again. She's an excellent producer and markets her films very well." "She knows the pulse of the audience, so I would love to work with her soon." The siblings have worked on films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, The Dirty Picture, Shor in the City, C Kkompany, Kucch To Hai and the Shootout franchise.
Production journey
Why Kapoor hasn't produced a film since 'Laxmii'
Kapoor made his production debut with Laxmii (2020), which starred Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Sharad Kelkar. The film told the story of a man who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender person. Despite enjoying his role in the project, Kapoor hasn't returned to production since. He explained that he doesn't want to be a regular producer as it's a full-time job that requires him to put his acting assignments on hold.
Production challenges
Kapoor opened up about the challenges of production
Kapoor described production as the toughest job, citing casting as a major challenge. He said, "It's damn hard. Casting is such a challenge... film actors are so fickle-minded, everybody's so overtly cautious." He added that one can't be a producer unless they do it full-time. "I won't get into it; I need to be fully immersed to get the project together, then ensure it starts and releases on time." Kapoor will next be seen in Golmaal 5.