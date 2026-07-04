Will Tusshar, Ektaa reunite for new film? Actor reveals

Production challenges

Kapoor opened up about the challenges of production

Kapoor described production as the toughest job, citing casting as a major challenge. He said, "It's damn hard. Casting is such a challenge... film actors are so fickle-minded, everybody's so overtly cautious." He added that one can't be a producer unless they do it full-time. "I won't get into it; I need to be fully immersed to get the project together, then ensure it starts and releases on time." Kapoor will next be seen in Golmaal 5.