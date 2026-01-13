Tusshar Kapoor and Jeetendra sell Mumbai property for ₹559cr

Actor Tusshar Kapoor and his father, Bollywood legend Jeetendra , have sold a commercial property in Mumbai 's Chandivali for a whopping ₹559.25 crore. The sale was made by their respective firms, Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited and Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited. The deal was confirmed through documents accessed by Square Yards. This is not the first major real estate transaction for the Kapoors; previously, they sold land in Andheri to NTT Global Data Centres for ₹855 crore .

Property specifics Details of the Chandivali property sale The sold property is situated in Balaji IT Park (DC-10 Building), Chandivali, and has a built-up area of approximately 30,195 sqm (around 3,25,016 sq ft). The sale was registered on January 9. The transaction includes a ground-plus-10-story building that houses a data center and an adjacent four-story diesel generator structure within the IT park. A metro cess of ₹5.59L has been paid as per a government resolution from 2024, which states that the sale doesn't attract any stamp duty payment.

Location advantage Chandivali: An emerging real estate hotspot Chandivali, where the sold property is located, is an upcoming residential-commercial micro-market in central Mumbai. The area enjoys excellent connectivity through the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), LBS Marg, and the Eastern Express Highway. It is also well connected by Mumbai Metro Line 1 and upcoming metro corridors. Chandivali's proximity to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport makes it even more attractive for residents and businesses alike.