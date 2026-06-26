Sanchita Ugale's last rites: What happened to TV actor
What's the story
Television actor Sanchita Ugale's last rites were performed on Tuesday, June 23, nine days after her alleged suicide. Her family took her mortal remains to their ancestral village, Dongargaon, in the Akola region of Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, for the funeral. The ceremony was attended by close relatives and friends. Despite the mourning period usually lasting 13 days, her family concluded it in 10 days as per their customs.
Funeral details
Family performed 'dashkriya' ritual
As per the customs for unmarried individuals, Ugale's family performed the dashkriya ritual. The 22-year-old actor was found dead in a locked room at her Mumbai residence on June 14. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and police are probing all angles, including her personal and professional life.
Disputed allegations
Father alleges she was harassed by people from the industry
Ugale's father has alleged that she was being harassed by people from the industry before her death. He said in an earlier interview, "People from the industry were putting pressure on her. She was very upset at home." Her cousin, Akash Ugale, has also claimed that she was being targeted within the entertainment industry and demanded a proper investigation. However, several of Ugale's colleagues have denied these allegations.
Colleague's perspective
Police investigating case; no angle ruled out yet
Actor Megha Sharma has refuted the allegations of industry harassment. She told TOI, "She had some health-related issues and had been battling depression since January." She said she does not think there was any pressure from the industry. The police are currently investigating the case and have not ruled out any possibilities.