Sanchita Ugale's last rites: What happened to TV actor

Disputed allegations

Father alleges she was harassed by people from the industry

Ugale's father has alleged that she was being harassed by people from the industry before her death. He said in an earlier interview, "People from the industry were putting pressure on her. She was very upset at home." Her cousin, Akash Ugale, has also claimed that she was being targeted within the entertainment industry and demanded a proper investigation. However, several of Ugale's colleagues have denied these allegations.