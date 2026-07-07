TV actor Tacker files cybercrime complaint over fake manager scam
Entertainment
TV actor Karan Tacker has filed a cybercrime complaint after discovering someone was pretending to be his manager and asking people for money in exchange for fake meetings with him.
He found out when fans shared screenshots of these shady messages.
Tacker posts warning to fans
Grateful he caught the scam early, Tacker said, "I've lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime authorities and hope the matter gets resolved soon. Thankfully, I found out about it at the right time."
He also posted on social media, warning fans not to fall for such tricks or lose money, and is following up as authorities investigate.