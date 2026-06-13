Gene Shalit, legendary 'Today' show film critic, dies at 100

Family statement

'He was the best dad ever'

In a statement to PEOPLE, Shalit's family said, "The Shalit family mourns the passing of our father/grandfather/uncle, Gene Shalit." "Not only was he the Best Movie Critic Ever (in our unbiased opinion), he was the Best Dad Ever (in our unbiased opinion)." They added, "We will all miss his wit, his loving presence, and most of all his puns."