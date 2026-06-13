Gene Shalit, legendary 'Today' show film critic, dies at 100
What's the story
Gene Shalit, the legendary film critic for NBC's Today show, has passed away at the age of 100. His family confirmed to NBC News that he "passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life." Shalit was known for his pun-filled reviews and quirky persona, which were enhanced by his signature bushy mustache. He worked on Today for nearly four decades before retiring in 2010.
Family statement
'He was the best dad ever'
In a statement to PEOPLE, Shalit's family said, "The Shalit family mourns the passing of our father/grandfather/uncle, Gene Shalit." "Not only was he the Best Movie Critic Ever (in our unbiased opinion), he was the Best Dad Ever (in our unbiased opinion)." They added, "We will all miss his wit, his loving presence, and most of all his puns."
Career path
Early life and career beginnings
Shalit was born Eugene Shalit in New York City in 1926 and grew up in New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1949. After a brief stint as Dick Clark's press agent, he moved on to magazine writing. His big break came when an NBC executive read one of his humor columns and invited him for a meeting about broadcasting opportunities.
Signature style
His unique style and legacy
Shalit started with book reviews on Today in 1968, gradually becoming a full-time film critic by 1973. His reviews were known for their puns and humor. Despite the unconventional style, his producer Guy Ludwig said Shalit's "incredible wit" and "remarkable intelligence" shone through. Notably, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert once named Shalit as an example of what they did not want to become as critics.
Family and legacy
Personal life and family
Shalit was married to Nancy Lewis from 1950 until her death in 1978. They had six children, including artist Willa Shalit and Peter Shalit, a gay physician who studied HIV/AIDS. In 1993, he held the First Annual Gene Shalit Pro-Celebrity Billiards Classic for MS in honor of his daughter Emily, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and later died in 2012. He is survived by his 5 children.