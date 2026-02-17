TVF joins Salman, Varun in supporting Rajpal Yadav
Digital content company TVF has publicly supported actor Rajpal Yadav, who's caught up in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
On social media, they shared, "In this moment, we stand firmly by Rajpal Yadav Ji," joining Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in showing solidarity.
Why is Yadav in jail?
Yadav's legal troubles date back several years after he borrowed funds for his film Ata Pata Laapata—which unfortunately flopped.
Seven cheques bounced, pushing his dues up to ₹9cr. He was later convicted and served time in jail.
Though the Delhi High Court later suspended his sentence, he was later ordered to surrender after repeatedly missing court undertakings, and was lodged in Tihar Jail.
Interim bail and industry support
Yadav recently got interim bail after depositing funds (reports differ, citing either ₹1.5 crore or ₹2.5 crore)—he's free on interim bail for now.
Despite all this drama, he has received offers and remains a fan favorite, with both TVF and big names from Bollywood cheering him on.