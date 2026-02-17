TVF joins Salman, Varun in supporting Rajpal Yadav

Why is Yadav in jail?

Yadav's legal troubles date back several years after he borrowed funds for his film Ata Pata Laapata—which unfortunately flopped.

Seven cheques bounced, pushing his dues up to ₹9cr. He was later convicted and served time in jail.

Though the Delhi High Court later suspended his sentence, he was later ordered to surrender after repeatedly missing court undertakings, and was lodged in Tihar Jail.