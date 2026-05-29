TVF releases trailer for 'The Pyramid Scheme' starring Shorey, Cheema Entertainment May 29, 2026

TVF just dropped the trailer for The Pyramid Scheme, a new series diving into the world of pyramid marketing scams.

Ranvir Shorey plays Manoj, an everyday guy chasing bigger dreams, while Paramvir Singh Cheema's Goldy brings his Haridwar roots to the story.

The show promises a closer look at how tempting (and risky) quick money can be.