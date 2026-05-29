TVF releases trailer for 'The Pyramid Scheme' starring Shorey, Cheema
Entertainment
TVF just dropped the trailer for The Pyramid Scheme, a new series diving into the world of pyramid marketing scams.
Ranvir Shorey plays Manoj, an everyday guy chasing bigger dreams, while Paramvir Singh Cheema's Goldy brings his Haridwar roots to the story.
The show promises a closer look at how tempting (and risky) quick money can be.
'The Pyramid Scheme' debuts June 5
Along with Shorey and Cheema, you'll spot Shekhar Suman and Aanjjan Srivastav in key roles.
Ranvir Shorey describes the series as "rooted, layered, and reflective of human behavior." and Cheema says working with TVF made his character feel real.
The Pyramid Scheme lands on Prime Video June 5 (might be worth adding to your watchlist!)