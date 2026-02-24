TVF to adapt Emmy-winning show 'The Pitt' for Indian audience
Entertainment
TVF just grabbed the rights to remake The Pitt, a medical drama that premiered in January 2025 on Max and earned critical praise.
Known for hits like Panchayat and Kota Factory, this marks TVF's first time adapting an international show.
'The Pitt' is set in a US trauma center
The Pitt tells the intense story of a 15-hour emergency shift in a US trauma center.
Now, TVF will reimagine it in the chaos of Delhi or Mumbai's busy hospitals, adding Indian realities like resource crunches and diverse languages.
For fans of gritty dramas and relatable stories, this could be one to watch out for.