TVF wraps shooting of its 1st Marathi film 'Bayangi'
What's the story
The Viral Fever (TVF) has announced the production wrap of its first Marathi film, Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi. The announcement was made on Monday, and the film is a supernatural comedy thriller inspired by Maharashtra's intriguing folklore. Set in the Konkan region, it explores the tale of bayangi, a spirit believed to be trapped inside a coconut that can bring prosperity but at a dangerous cost.
Storyline
Here's what happens in 'Bayangi'
The film's plot revolves around four bachelors who stumble upon a bayangi and believe they have discovered an easy path to wealth.
However, their excitement soon turns into horror as they realize that every wish they make comes with a terrifying price.
What starts as a chance to transform their lives eventually spirals into a perilous situation.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Bayangi'
Produced by TVF Motion Pictures, Bayangi is helmed by Abhay Raut, known for directing Gullak Season 5.
The film stars Amey Wagh in the lead role, with Hardeek Joshi, Manmeet Pem, and Avinash Khedekar playing pivotal roles.
With its blend of supernatural folklore and quirky humor, Bayangi signifies a new direction for TVF as it ventures into Marathi films.
Production house
TVF's busy year with multiple show releases
The announcement of Bayangi comes at a busy time for TVF, which has released several shows in 2026.
These include Gullak Season 5, Sapne Vs. Everyone Season 2, Aspirants Season 3, Hello Bachhon Season 1, and Space Gen: Chandrayaan Season 1.
The banner also produced titles such as The Vvaan and College Fest.