'Bayangi': Amey Wagh to lead TVF's first Marathi film
What's the story
The Viral Fever (TVF) has announced its debut in Marathi cinema with the upcoming film Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi. The announcement was made on Saturday, and the movie is touted to be a supernatural comedy thriller inspired by Maharashtra's folklore. Set in the Konkan region, it revolves around a spirit named Bayangi believed to be trapped inside a coconut. The lead role is played by Amey Wagh (Frame).
Plot details
What is the movie about?
The film's narrative follows four bachelors who stumble upon a Bayangi and think they've found an easy way to wealth.
However, their initial excitement soon turns into horror when they learn that every wish they make comes with a terrifying price.
What starts as a chance to transform their lives gradually evolves into a perilous predicament.
Production details
Everything to know about the drama
The film is produced by TVF Motion Pictures and directed by Abhay Raut, known for his work on Gullak Season 5.
Hardeek Joshi, Manmeet Pem, and Avinash Khedekar will essay pivotal roles in the project.
This announcement comes amid a busy year for the production house, which has released nine shows in 2026 alone.
These include Space Gen: Chandrayaan and Gullak Season 5, among others.