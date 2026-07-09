'Frame' review: Nagraj Manjule-starrer is intense and gripping
What's the story
Vikram Patwardhan's new Marathi drama, Frame, stars Nagraj Manjule and Amey Wagh in the lead roles. A thought-provoking film embellished with impactful writing and urgent themes, it makes for an arresting, entertaining watch. Also featuring Mugdha Godse and Akshaya Gurav, Frame asks piercing questions, placing you right in the middle of an uncomfortable, complex world. The movie will premiere on Marathi ZEE5 on Friday.
Plot
Two photojournalists clash in 'Frame'
The movie follows Chandu Pansare (Manjule), who's a seasoned, reputed photojournalist. When Sidharth Deshmukh (Wagh) joins his team, they gradually clash over ethics, with Sidharth putting humanity over ambition. Chandu completely disagrees and believes, "You can't be a good human and a good photographer at the same time." When a catastrophic earthquake pushes them to their limits, who will be proven right?
#1
Chandu's character is the most well-written
Patwardhan takes us inside Chandu's chaotic, distressed, restless mind. We see him drowning himself in alcohol frequently, and he chugs it like water. He is aware of his mythical reputation and is haughty, aloof, and somewhat arrogant. Despite his turbulent divorce, he stays fixated on his ex-wife, who has happily moved on. Such unrelenting obsession becomes his biggest undoing.
#2
Raises important, heavy themes
Patwardhan excellently explores the vulture-like apathy that governs Indian media. Good timing, impactful angles, and juicy details take precedence over humanity, reducing people to "subjects" and "stories." Chandu wears his lack of compassion as a badge of honor, emphasizing that in the cutthroat, never-ending world of news, nothing comes easy. "You don't get photos, you take them," he says.
#3
How do the lead actors do?
Frame is quite rough around the edges, and the transition between scenes is not smooth, but the film feels raw, rugged, and lived-in. Manjule aces Chandu's character, completely losing himself in this layered, author-backed role that's the axis of the movie. Wagh (Kaala Paani, Asur) also puts up a good performance, though Patwardhan is unsure how to exploit his deafening silences.
#4
Spoiler ahead: In the end, neither of the two wins
In one of the final frames, we see Sidharth dressed like Chandu. In that moment, Sidharth's metamorphosis into his mentor is complete. After parading his principles throughout the narrative, Sidharth ultimately embraces the very ideologies he passionately rebeled against. When we see Sidharth's final photo before the movie ends, our hearts sink because the system he once criticized has gulped him, too.
#5
Does 'Frame' realize its full potential?
Only a few women exist in Frame, and Ragini (Gurav), introduced as an entertainment journalist, is reduced to Sidharth's girlfriend as the story progresses. Can't women simply exist without acting as a catalyst in a man's story? Additionally, Frame loses steam in the second half, and Patwardhan opts for a sudden, haphazard ending that makes this otherwise engaging drama topple.
Verdict
Worth your time; 3.5/5 stars
Frame is different from the films dominating the contemporary cinema landscape. Chandu and Sidharth's characters are gradually peeled off, and we wonder if the brutal nature of the job has stripped Chandu of his humanity. Eventually, it leaves you with moral dilemmas and asks: Should humanity be up for debate? If you're looking for something different, Frame should be your pick. 3.5./5 stars.