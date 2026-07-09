'Frame' review: Nagraj Manjule-starrer is intense and gripping

#4

Spoiler ahead: In the end, neither of the two wins

In one of the final frames, we see Sidharth dressed like Chandu. In that moment, Sidharth's metamorphosis into his mentor is complete. After parading his principles throughout the narrative, Sidharth ultimately embraces the very ideologies he passionately rebeled against. When we see Sidharth's final photo before the movie ends, our hearts sink because the system he once criticized has gulped him, too.