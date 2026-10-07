Twin Strings's 'Karwaan' 2026 tour heads to Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi
Twin Strings, the indie band from New Delhi, is taking its Karwaan 2026 tour across India.
After lively shows in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, they're heading to Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi on October 9, 10, and 24.
The group, twins Sagar and Sahil with Manav and Mohit, is known for heartfelt two-hour sets packed with originals and medleys.
Twin Strings draws huge Hyderabad response
Since starting out in 2017 with covers, Twin Strings now writes simple, relatable lyrics that really click with Gen Z. Sagar shared his dream of going global from India.
The tour is getting a huge response in Hyderabad, where audiences appreciate the entire group and their effort.
Next up: shows at Epitome (Pune), Tavaro Resort (Hyderabad), and Ansal Plaza (Delhi). Tickets are up on BookMyShow if you want to catch them live!