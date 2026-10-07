Twin Strings's 'Karwaan' 2026 tour heads to Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi

Twin Strings, the indie band from New Delhi, is taking its Karwaan 2026 tour across India.

After lively shows in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, they're heading to Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi on October 9, 10, and 24.

The group, twins Sagar and Sahil with Manav and Mohit, is known for heartfelt two-hour sets packed with originals and medleys.