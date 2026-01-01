LOADING...

Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar cheer for Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut

Entertainment

Simar Bhatia just made her big-screen debut in Ikkis, which dropped on January 1, 2026.
The film, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra and directed by Sriram Raghavan, tells the story of war hero Arun Khetarpal from the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.

Family support and sweet shout-outs

Simar's family is all in—Twinkle Khanna called her "My simu is the best (red heart emoticon)" after Simar posted behind-the-scenes pics with her team.

Akshay Kumar's proud dad moment

Akshay Kumar shared a newspaper feature about Simar and quoted his late mother: "Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours."