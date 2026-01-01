Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar cheer for Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut Entertainment Jan 01, 2026

Simar Bhatia just made her big-screen debut in Ikkis, which dropped on January 1, 2026.

The film, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra and directed by Sriram Raghavan, tells the story of war hero Arun Khetarpal from the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.