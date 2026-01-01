Next Article
Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar cheer for Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Simar Bhatia just made her big-screen debut in Ikkis, which dropped on January 1, 2026.
The film, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra and directed by Sriram Raghavan, tells the story of war hero Arun Khetarpal from the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.
Family support and sweet shout-outs
Simar's family is all in—Twinkle Khanna called her "My simu is the best (red heart emoticon)" after Simar posted behind-the-scenes pics with her team.
Akshay Kumar's proud dad moment
Akshay Kumar shared a newspaper feature about Simar and quoted his late mother: "Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours."