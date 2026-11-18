Two hundred sign statement backing Panahi after Tehran court sentence
200 individuals or institutions, including actors and filmmakers, are standing up for Jafar Panahi, the acclaimed Iranian director just sentenced to five years and one month in prison by Tehran's Revolutionary Court.
Their joint statement calls out concerns about his jail time, asset seizure, and a two-year travel ban and a two-year social media ban.
Coalition asks Iran rescind Panahi penalties
Panahi is known for making powerful films in Iran despite facing serious risks.
The Hollywood coalition is urging Iran to respect artistic freedom and international law, saying artists like Panahi help bridge cultures.
As their statement puts it, "We call on the Tehran Revolutionary Court to rescind all actions to penalize and imprison Panahi and to abide by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which the Iranian government is a signatory."