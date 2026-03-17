'Two Oscars': Jamie Foxx celebrates Michael B Jordan's Oscar win
Entertainment
Jamie Foxx couldn't hide his excitement after Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, calling him "absolutely incredible" and saying he deserved "two Oscars."
Foxx shared the love on Instagram, posting throwbacks from Jordan's career and celebrating the win with fans.
Foxx reposted a clip of Jordan's acceptance speech
Foxx posted on Instagram and reposted a clip of Jordan's acceptance speech.
In his speech, Jordan thanked legends like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Foxx himself, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith.
With this win, Jordan became only the sixth Black actor ever to take home the Best Actor Oscar, a pretty huge milestone.
Foxx knows what this feels like
Foxx knows what this feels like (he won Best Actor for Ray) and called out "Academy Award winner @michaelbjordan" in his post.