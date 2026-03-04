Tyler Perry pushes to dismiss $77 million lawsuit in court
Filmmaker Tyler Perry is pushing to dismiss a $77 million lawsuit from Mario Rodriguez, who appeared in Perry's 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween and whose complaint alleges at least one incident occurred in 2018.
Perry's lawyer, Alex Spiro, called the lawsuit "a failed money grab," and Perry's court filing said the claims "have no basis in fact or law and no merit," and the complaint says Rodriguez previously asked Perry for money.
Rodriguez repeatedly asked for things like a car, apartment
According to court documents, after a small acting role in Perry's 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween, Rodriguez repeatedly asked Perry for things like a car, apartment, and help with bills.
In subsequent years, Rodriguez again requested money due to a "health issue."
Spiro suggested the lawsuit only came after these requests were denied.
Perry has faced other lawsuits recently
Perry has faced other lawsuits recently. In June, actor Derek Dixon from The Oval filed a $260 million lawsuit alleging harassment, assault and retaliation in another high-profile case.
Interestingly, both Dixon and Rodriguez are represented by the same lawyer.
Despite these controversies, Perry remains a major force in Hollywood.