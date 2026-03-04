Tyler Perry pushes to dismiss $77 million lawsuit in court Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is pushing to dismiss a $77 million lawsuit from Mario Rodriguez, who appeared in Perry's 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween and whose complaint alleges at least one incident occurred in 2018.

Perry's lawyer, Alex Spiro, called the lawsuit "a failed money grab," and Perry's court filing said the claims "have no basis in fact or law and no merit," and the complaint says Rodriguez previously asked Perry for money.