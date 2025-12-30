Tylor, 'Ned's Declassified' actor, released from hospital after 36-hour hold

Tylor Chase , the former child star known for Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, has been released from a hospital after a 36-hour medical hold. The news was shared by actor Shaun Weiss on Instagram . "Tylor has to want to go to treatment. All the resources are available to him, and it's very frustrating because there is no system in place to help people like this, and our only option now is to what? Watch him wither away on the street?"

Supportive actions Weiss and Harris's efforts to help Chase Weiss, who has battled homelessness and drug addiction himself, revealed that Jacob Harris of Shipwreck Barbershop in California contacted a mental health crisis team. "They took him away in an ambulance...where he was supposed to be kept for a few days." "They did not keep him...They released him in the middle of the night." Harris reportedly found him early morning and called the crisis team again, but "despite the condition that Tylor was in, they left him on the street."

Official statement Riverside Police Department's response to Chase's situation The Riverside Police Department responded to Chase's situation, stating that their Public Safety Engagement Team (PSET) is made up of officers trained to work with homeless individuals. The statement read, "During their contacts, PSET officers consistently offer available services and resources aimed at connecting individuals with substance abuse treatment, mental health care, and other supportive services."