Tyson questions humanlike aliens at Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' premiere Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Neil deGrasse Tyson had some thoughts about Steven Spielberg's new movie, Disclosure Day.

At the New York City premiere, he questioned why the film's aliens look so much like us, saying, "If an alien comes from another planet, why would it look human at all? Most life on earth does not look human. How's another planet going to produce a life form that has two eyes and ears and mouth?"

The movie stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor and explores what it might feel like if we found out we're not alone.