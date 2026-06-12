Tyson questions humanlike aliens at Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' premiere
Neil deGrasse Tyson had some thoughts about Steven Spielberg's new movie, Disclosure Day.
At the New York City premiere, he questioned why the film's aliens look so much like us, saying, "If an alien comes from another planet, why would it look human at all? Most life on earth does not look human. How's another planet going to produce a life form that has two eyes and ears and mouth?"
The movie stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor and explores what it might feel like if we found out we're not alone.
Tyson jokes smartphones make encounters viral
Tyson also joked about the lack of real proof for alien visits, pointing out that with everyone carrying smartphones, any real encounter would go viral instantly.
He praised the cast's performances but wished movies would get more creative with their aliens.
His latest book, Take Me to Your Leader (out in May), digs into how humans might actually react if we ever meet extraterrestrial life.