UAE bans classroom devices for 6th graders, R Madhavan praises
Entertainment
The United Arab Emirates is switching things up for sixth-graders by banning digital devices in classrooms and going back to old-school textbooks and notebooks.
The goal? Less screen time, better handwriting, and more real conversations during class.
Actor R Madhavan is cheering on this move, saying it helps students focus on learning without tech getting in the way.
Policy covers Cycle 2 6th graders
This policy covers all sixth-grade students in Cycle two schools.
Laptops and tablets are out during school hours but can still be used at home if teachers say so.
Schools have also restricted the use of VPN applications and unauthorized private virtual platforms on their premises and networks, unless access is specifically approved for educational or administrative purposes.