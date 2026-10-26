'Suryaa': Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu reunite after 21 years

According to Variety India, Narayan and Sanu's last recorded song together was for the 2005 film No Entry, titled Kahaan Ho Tum.

Now, 21 years later, they'll lend their voices to Deol and Kishan in Suniyo Zara.

The song is composed by RAAHEE (of Pritam's JAM8) and features singer Anupam Amod.

It has been penned by Priya Saraiya, married to musician Jigar Saraiya of the music duo Sachin-Jigar.