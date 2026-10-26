'Suryaa': Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu reunite after 21 years
What's the story
Legendary Bollywood playback singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu are set to reunite after 21 years for a new song in Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The first single, titled Suniyo Zara, will be picturized on Deol and Ravi Kishan. The film is directed by M Padmakumar and has recently been mired in controversy due to its depiction of doctors and violence against medical professionals.
Last collaboration
Narayan, Sanu last worked together in 'No Entry'
According to Variety India, Narayan and Sanu's last recorded song together was for the 2005 film No Entry, titled Kahaan Ho Tum.
Now, 21 years later, they'll lend their voices to Deol and Kishan in Suniyo Zara.
The song is composed by RAAHEE (of Pritam's JAM8) and features singer Anupam Amod.
It has been penned by Priya Saraiya, married to musician Jigar Saraiya of the music duo Sachin-Jigar.
Release details
Teaser of 'Suniyo Zara' to be out on October 26
Suniyo Zara will be released by Zee Music Company.
The teaser will be unveiled on October 26, while the full track will drop a day later on October 27.
This marks Narayan and Sanu's first association with Deol in 24 years; they last lent their voices to him in Karz - The Burden of Truth (2002).
Recent work
Narayan, Sanu also recorded a friendship song recently
Last week, Sanu shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their recording session for a friendship song.
He wrote, "Some melodies stay in your heart forever. I sang with @uditnarayanmusic Tera Mera Yaarana, a special song crafted to celebrate true friendship and togetherness."
This track is written and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and directed by Abhishek Kumar Singh.
The two music legends were seen jamming and enjoying each other's company while recording the new song.