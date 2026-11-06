'Udta Teer' struggles; collects ₹67cr in 14 days
What's the story
The Hindi film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, and directed by Aakash Kaushik, has struggled at the box office since its release. On its 14th day, the movie collected a net of ₹21 lakh across only 218 shows (down from ₹1.2cr from 4,912 shows on Day 13). This brings the total India gross collections to ₹55.3 crore and total India net collections to ₹46.46 crore so far, reported Sacnilk. Its global gross is at ₹67.3 crore.
Box office performance
Day 14 collection saw an 82% drop
The film's collection on Day 14 marked an 82.5% drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹1.2 crore.
The film's box office journey has been tumultuous, with significant fluctuations in daily earnings since its release on October 23.
Things went further south on Thursday with the big-ticket release, Ramayana, debuting.
Box office competition
Competing films at box office
Udta Teer has been up against stiff competition at the box office, especially from Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No:47 (AK 47) and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
Despite being a fresh release, AK 47 emerged as the biggest performer at the Indian weekend box office (October 30-November 1).
Finally, with Ramayana's release, we can conclude that the theatrical run of Udta Teer has neared its end.