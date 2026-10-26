Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' remains steady; earns ₹28cr in 3 days
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's latest film Udta Teer has shown steady growth in its box office collection over the opening weekend. The spy comedy earned ₹8.1 crore on Day 3, Sunday, taking its total India net collection to ₹19.45 crore after three days of release. The film had opened with ₹4.1 crore on October 23, Friday, followed by an increase to ₹7.25 crore on Saturday before peaking at Sunday earnings of ₹8 crore, reported Sacnilk.
Occupancy details
Reported occupancy for 'Udta Teer'
The film's reported occupancy grew from 13% on Friday to 21% on Saturday and reached 25% on Sunday.
The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 35.91% on Sunday, with evening shows leading at 47.08%, followed by afternoon screenings at 39.54%.
Night shows registered 37.46%, while morning sessions recorded the lowest turnout of 12.08%.
With a total overseas gross of ₹4.5cr, the film has reached a worldwide gross of ₹27.58cr.
Film details
More about the film
Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik, who has previously worked as a writer on films like Housefull 4 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
The film features Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in an explosion and believes he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer.
The cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Sandeep Anand.