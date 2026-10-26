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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' remains steady; earns ₹28cr in 3 days
Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' remains steady; earns ₹28cr in 3 days
It is a special spy comedy

Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' remains steady; earns ₹28cr in 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 26, 2026
10:14 am
What's the story

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's latest film Udta Teer has shown steady growth in its box office collection over the opening weekend. The spy comedy earned ₹8.1 crore on Day 3, Sunday, taking its total India net collection to ₹19.45 crore after three days of release. The film had opened with ₹4.1 crore on October 23, Friday, followed by an increase to ₹7.25 crore on Saturday before peaking at Sunday earnings of ₹8 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Occupancy details

Reported occupancy for 'Udta Teer'

The film's reported occupancy grew from 13% on Friday to 21% on Saturday and reached 25% on Sunday.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 35.91% on Sunday, with evening shows leading at 47.08%, followed by afternoon screenings at 39.54%.

Night shows registered 37.46%, while morning sessions recorded the lowest turnout of 12.08%.

With a total overseas gross of ₹4.5cr, the film has reached a worldwide gross of ₹27.58cr.

Film details

More about the film

Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Aakash Kaushik, who has previously worked as a writer on films like Housefull 4 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The film features Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in an explosion and believes he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer.

The cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Sandeep Anand.

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