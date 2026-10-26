Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' remains steady; earns ₹28cr in 3 days

The film's reported occupancy grew from 13% on Friday to 21% on Saturday and reached 25% on Sunday.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 35.91% on Sunday, with evening shows leading at 47.08%, followed by afternoon screenings at 39.54%.

Night shows registered 37.46%, while morning sessions recorded the lowest turnout of 12.08%.

With a total overseas gross of ₹4.5cr, the film has reached a worldwide gross of ₹27.58cr.