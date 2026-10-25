Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' nears ₹15cr in India

Directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut, Udta Teer opened on October 23 with ₹4.1cr from 6,265 shows and 13% occupancy.

The second day saw a boost as earnings jumped to ₹7.25cr across 6,164 screenings with an average of ₹11,762 per show.

The film's overseas gross collection reached ₹2.75cr after adding the latest day's earnings of ₹1.5cr.