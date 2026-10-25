Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' nears ₹15cr in India
What's the story
The Hindi action-comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, saw a massive jump in its box office collection on Saturday. The film raked in ₹7.25cr in India net collections on Day 2, a whopping 76.8% increase from its opening-day earnings of ₹4.1cr, reported Sacnilk. This brings the total domestic net collection to ₹11.35cr and the India gross to ₹13.53cr.
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'Udta Teer': Earnings and number of shows
Directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut, Udta Teer opened on October 23 with ₹4.1cr from 6,265 shows and 13% occupancy.
The second day saw a boost as earnings jumped to ₹7.25cr across 6,164 screenings with an average of ₹11,762 per show.
The film's overseas gross collection reached ₹2.75cr after adding the latest day's earnings of ₹1.5cr.
Audience engagement
How was the occupancy?
The Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of 29.7% on Saturday.
Morning shows had an occupancy of 8.54%, afternoon shows saw 27.62%, evening shows spiked to 33%, and night screenings peaked at 42.69%.
The movie attracted 317,835 footfalls on its second day, bringing the total attendance to 505,684 by the end of Saturday.
Film synopsis
Meet the cast of 'Udta Teer'
Udta Teer features Khurrana as Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in an explosion.
Khan plays a finance department officer in the defense ministry who is also Ahmad's wife and colleague.
The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala, and Parul Gulati.
It is Dev's second posthumous release.
Film's theme
This is what happens in 'Udta Teer'
The movie's plot revolves around Ahmad, who comes to India on a mission to create unrest.
However, after an explosion causes him to lose his memory, he believes he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.
This misunderstanding leads him to join a security unit and unknowingly help them capture real enemy agents.
The situation gets complicated when terrorist Azhar Maqsood enters the country.