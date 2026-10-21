'Udta Teer' undergoes last minute CBFC edit over Indian map

CBFC also wants anti-smoking messages in five scenes and an anti-liquor warning added.

The film's set for release on October 23, 2026, with a U/A 13+ rating and runs just over 2 hours.

Directed by Akash A Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar, Udta Teer features a big cast, including Gulshan Grover and the late Mukul Dev, and will be going up against two other releases at the box office this weekend.