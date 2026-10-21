'Udta Teer' undergoes last minute CBFC edit over Indian map
Entertainment
Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, just got a last-minute edit from the CBFC.
The board asked the makers to drop a scene that showed blood on the Indian map.
Instead, they've swapped in an extended version of the previous scene to keep things moving.
'Udta Teer' to add CBFC warnings
CBFC also wants anti-smoking messages in five scenes and an anti-liquor warning added.
The film's set for release on October 23, 2026, with a U/A 13+ rating and runs just over 2 hours.
Directed by Akash A Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar, Udta Teer features a big cast, including Gulshan Grover and the late Mukul Dev, and will be going up against two other releases at the box office this weekend.