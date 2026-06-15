Ugale of 'Kumkum Bhagya' dies by suicide at 30
Entertainment
Sanchita Ugale, known for her role as Diya in Kumkum Bhagya, has died by suicide at age 30. The news has left fans and the TV industry in shock.
Besides Kumkum Bhagya, she appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, and even had roles in films like Chhaava and Silence 2.
Soni confirms Ugale death
Her co-star Richa Soni confirmed the heartbreaking news, sharing her disbelief.
In a past interview, Sanchita spoke openly about struggling with long work hours and barely having time to rest or care for her health.
Around 18 hours earlier, she posted a reel on Instagram to her around 139k Instagram followers, a reminder of how sudden this loss feels for everyone who followed her journey.