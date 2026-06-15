Ugale of 'Kumkum Bhagya' dies by suicide at 30

Soni confirms Ugale death

Her co-star Richa Soni confirmed the heartbreaking news, sharing her disbelief.

In a past interview, Sanchita spoke openly about struggling with long work hours and barely having time to rest or care for her health.

Around 18 hours earlier, she posted a reel on Instagram to her around 139k Instagram followers, a reminder of how sudden this loss feels for everyone who followed her journey.