UK asks Google to suspend Russell Brand's YouTube account
The UK government has asked Google to suspend Russell Brand's YouTube account after a video claiming he was innocent, even though he's been convicted of sexual offenses.
This follows Meta already disabling his Instagram and Facebook profiles.
The request came up in a meeting between a justice minister and Google representatives, according to the Daily Mail.
Brand faces prison rule probe
Brand, now serving a 10-and-a-half-years in prison sentence for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, is under investigation for possibly breaking prison rules since prisoners can't make statements that might upset victims.
If found in breach, he could lose privileges.
The prime minister's spokesperson called the comments "clearly appalling," while Education Secretary Lucy Powell criticized broadcasters for giving the video more attention than it deserved.