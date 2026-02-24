UK brings streaming giants under broadcast rules: Here's why
Entertainment
Big change for streamers in the UK: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ now have to meet the same content standards as the BBC.
The goal? Make sure news is accurate and fair, and keep viewers safe from harmful or offensive stuff.
Ofcom—the UK's media watchdog—will be checking that these platforms play by the rules.
Why the change?
These new rules target services with over 500,000 UK users.
With most households now streaming shows (and 85% of people using on-demand every month), the government aims to protect audiences from harmful content by bringing streamers into Ofcom's remit.
Plus, the policy will ensure the provision of accessibility services like subtitles.