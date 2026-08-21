UK cinemas block Meta smart glasses amid privacy concerns
Entertainment
UK cinemas are now blocking smart glasses like Meta's AI-powered eyewear, worried they might be used to secretly record movies or invade people's privacy.
The UK Cinema Association says this move follows growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities.
Meta faces criminal complaint in Germany
There isn't one strict rule: each cinema chain is setting its own policy for now.
While the association admits smart glasses could help with accessibility, it wants "relevant and proportionate" rules.
Meanwhile, courts in England and Wales have already banned these glasses in courtrooms, and Meta faces a criminal complaint in Germany filed against Meta and others involved in selling the Meta devices, citing privacy laws.