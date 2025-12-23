'Ullozhukku': Malayalam drama starring Parvathy-Urvashi is now on Netflix

Anju is pushed into marrying a terminally ill Thomaskutty, but after his passing, her affair with Rajeev—and her pregnancy—come to light right in the middle of funeral chaos. The film is directed by Christo Tomy and features music by Sushin Shyam.

Where can you watch & how's it doing?

After a stint on Amazon Prime Video, "Ullozhukku" will stream on Netflix from December 26, 2025.

It's getting solid reviews for its honest take on messy family dynamics, scoring 7.6/10 on IMDb from over 2,000 viewers.

Critics are especially praising Parvathy and Urvashi for their powerful performances.