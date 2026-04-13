'Umrao Jaan' director recalls how Bhosle shaped film's timeless classics

Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali recently opened up about the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle 's dedication to his 1981 classic Umrao Jaan. He said that she immersed herself in Lucknow's culture to become Rekha 's voice in the film. The ghazals she sang not only won her a National Film Award but are also considered among her best works in a phenomenal eight-decade-long career.

Authenticity 'She wanted to become Umrao Jaan' Ali revealed that Bhosle was determined to bring something unique to the film and be authentic. "She wanted to become Umrao Jaan, explore Lucknow, and know the speciality of Lucknow, the phrases 'ada,' and 'tehzeeb.' She brought the essence of it all into her singing," he told PTI. The film follows Amiran's (Rekha) journey in a Lucknow brothel and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Vocal changes She sang in a lower note Ali also revealed that Bhosle changed her singing style to give the iconic ghazals a distinct texture. "She sang in a lower note. She put in a lot of effort for Umrao Jaan,'" he said. Bhosle sang evergreen tracks such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke, and Justuju Jiski Thi, among others. The film's soundtrack was composed by Khayyam. The Umrao Jaan album was a turning point in Bhosle's career, showcasing her incredible versatility.

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Culinary influence Bhosle also learned how to cook Awadhi dishes Ali further revealed that Bhosle would often sneak into his kitchen and even learned some dishes from his cook, an expert in Lucknowi cuisine. "I had a very good cook named Tahir. She loved Tahir's food and would go into the kitchen and learn recipes from him, like ghutwa masala kheema, korma, galauti kebab, shami kebab and other dishes," he said. The late singer eventually became a successful restaurateur with Asha's.

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