'Unaccustomed Earth': Freida Pinto, Siddharth starrer's cast, release date
What's the story
Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming family drama series, Unaccustomed Earth. The show, which stars Freida Pinto and Siddharth in lead roles, will be released on December 17. It is based on Jhumpa Lahiri's celebrated short story collection of the same name and is adapted by Madhuri Shekar, who also serves as the showrunner and writer.
Plot details
Story set in an Indian American community
Unaccustomed Earth delves into the lives of an Indian American community as they navigate relationships, family expectations, loss, and questions of belonging across generations.
The story is set in Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts, and follows multiple generations within this community.
It weaves together themes of love, personal choices, family ties, and the experience of living between cultures.
Character insights
Pinto plays Parul Chaudhury
Pinto plays Parul Chaudhury, a wife and mother whose life changes after she is diagnosed with cancer.
The character has previously made significant personal sacrifices, including giving up her college first love to respect her father's wishes.
After her diagnosis, Parul moves with her family from India to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she had once felt a strong sense of belonging.
Her decisions subsequently impact not only her family but also the wider immigrant community around her.
Supporting roles
Other cast members and their characters
The series also stars Indraneil Sengupta as Jai, Parveen Kaur as Nina, Sarayu Blue as Ruma, Justin Bartha as Adam, Adi Roy as Kaushik, Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig as Hema, and Jayant Kripalani as Pranab.
Other cast members include Ishita Bansal as Divya, Meera Simham as Swati, Ravi Kapoor as Vishal, Swayam Bhatia as Sudha, and Palomi Ghosh as Anjali.
Production details
Meet the creative team behind the series
Unaccustomed Earth is a collaborative effort with Shekar as the writer and showrunner.
The executive producers include John Wells, Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas.
Ritesh Batra will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.
The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.