'Undekhi' actor Bhattacharya says ad dropped him over skin color
Entertainment
Dibyendu Bhattacharya, known for his role in Undekhi Season four, recently shared that he was dropped from an ad campaign simply because of his skin color.
The makers told him directly, "Nahi Dada, aapko replace kiya kyunki aap kaale ho aur kaala actornahi chahiye."
Bhattacharya urges early social ethics education
Bhattacharya pointed out that this isn't just about one person: it's a bigger issue within the industry.
He believes early education on social ethics is key to changing things, saying if kids aren't taught these values from the start, nothing will improve.
Despite not taking it personally, he hopes speaking up helps highlight the need for real change.