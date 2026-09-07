Underperforming 'Toxic- A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' threatens OTT plans
Entertainment
Toxic- A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, starring Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani, started strong at the box office but quickly fizzled out.
Despite opening to ₹101.10 crore net (all languages) in India, daily earnings dropped sharply by the second week.
The film's underperformance has hit its OTT plans hard.
'Toxic' OTT bids now 30cr
Before release, an OTT platform had offered a massive ₹150 crore for streaming rights, but producers held out for more.
Now, with disappointing box office numbers, the digital players are now offering an amount as low as ₹30 crore, and the biggest offer has come from Zee 5.
To boost interest, makers are even thinking about re-editing the film for digital viewers.