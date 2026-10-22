Underwood honors Parton by singing 'I Will Always Love You'

Underwood wowed the crowd in a floral white gown and was joined by Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley for an emotional final chorus.

The night also featured Ella Langley singing "Jolene," Kelsea Ballerini with "Here You Come Again," and Sabrina Carpenter's tribute.

Katy Perry reflected on how much Parton meant to music.

If you want to catch all the performances, the special is streaming now on Hulu.