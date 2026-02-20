Union minister backs 'The Kerala Story 2' amid legal challenge
Union Minister Giriraj Singh is backing "The Kerala Story 2," saying filmmakers should be free to show the truth—otherwise, he feels, young people will stay confused.
His comments come as the film faces a legal challenge for allegedly spreading harmful stereotypes about Kerala.
Film has been taken to court over these reasons
Biologist Sreedev Namboodiri has taken the film to court, claiming it unfairly targets Kerala with "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalizing an entire state without any basis," even though most of the story happens in northern India.
The High Court has now asked the film board and producers to respond.
Story of 'TKSS 2'
"The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond" — release date and certification not specified.
The trailer shows three Hindu women from different states marrying Muslim men against their families' wishes and facing violence in their marriages.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, MP Shashi Tharoor's reactions
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it "false propaganda" that spreads hate and misrepresents Kerala's culture.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticized it for exaggerating isolated cases and fueling division.