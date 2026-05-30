'Obsession': Universal tried to release film without cuts

The recently released Hollywood horror film, Obsession , has been a box office success in India. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made cuts to two crucial scenes in the movie, sparking outrage among viewers on social media platforms. Despite these changes, the film is still performing well at the box office. Here's what we know about the controversy.

Studio's efforts 'They feel that the studio should have fought harder...' A trade expert told Bollywood Hungama, "Many people are directing their anger toward the studio, Universal Pictures." "They feel that the studio should have fought harder, especially since they secured a censor certificate on May 4, which is almost 25 days before the release." "Hence, they reason that the studio had the time to fight it out and release the film without cuts."

Not suitable 'Such sexual and violent content is not suitable...' The expert added, "From what we heard, Universal Pictures did try their best to get the film cleared without any cuts, especially since the film received an A rating." "But the Examining Committee (EC) had reasons to believe that such sexual and violent content is not suitable for the Indian audience."

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Movie impact 'Production houses are helpless...' An industry insider said, "These are tough calls that studios take." "Fans should realize that even the production houses want to release the film without any cuts. They don't get any kick by cutting scenes." "But even they are helpless in such situations... Thankfully, Obsession's cuts don't affect the film much and it's still an enjoyable film, especially with a huge crowd in theaters."

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