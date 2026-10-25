Uniyal apologizes after accusing Mehndi of drunken lip syncing
Entertainment
Singer Daler Mehndi's performance at an Uttarakhand festival was disrupted after Minister Subodh Uniyal accused him of being intoxicated and lip-syncing.
The incident sparked criticism from Mika Singh, who called for more respect toward artists.
Uniyal later apologized, and Mika Singh's team accepted, hoping things would smooth over soon.
Uttarakhand CM apologizes, Singh invited
Uttarakhand's chief minister also stepped in with an apology, which Mika Singh appreciated, saying it showed real respect.
Singh shared that he and his brother were invited to visit Uttarakhand, another sign everyone wants to move forward on good terms and keep the focus on valuing artists.