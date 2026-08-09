'Unmadham' starring Boban released July 31, 2026 and eyes Sony LIV
Entertainment
Unmadham, the new Malayalam thriller starring Kunchacko Boban, released in theaters on July 31, 2026 and has been getting a lot of attention for its twisty plot.
While it's still playing on the big screen, reports say Sony LIV is expected to be the streaming platform, though no official OTT date has been announced yet.
'Unmadham' follows Shelly's personal case
The story follows Shelly, a police officer who dreams of becoming a screenwriter but struggles to find success, who rejoins the police force and finds himself pulled deep into a case that quickly turns personal.
With Lijomol Jose and Sudheesh in key roles, Unmadham blends crime, mystery, and drama.
The movie is directed by first-timer Kiran Das, with music by Mujeeb Majeed and visuals by Arjun Sethu.