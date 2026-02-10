Unni Mukundan-Aparna Balamurali's 'Mindiyum Paranjum' arrives on OTT
The Malayalam film "Mindiyum Paranjum," directed by Arun Bose and starring Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali, is now streaming on SunNXT.
Released in theaters on December 25, 2025, this heartfelt story about a long-distance relationship has received mixed reviews from critics.
Where to watch 'Mindiyum Paranjum'
You can catch "Mindiyum Paranjum" right now on SunNXT.
How did the film fare with critics?
With an IMDb rating of 7.2/10, Anjana George of Times of India called it "delicate" and "emotionally resonant."
Times of India gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars, while Hollywood Reporter India described the film as a "thing of joy."