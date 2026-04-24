Unnikrishnan rescinds resignation, stays FEFKA leader after meeting 21 unions
Entertainment
Director B Unnikrishnan, who has been leading the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) since 2008, briefly resigned on April 24 for personal reasons.
After an urgent meeting with members from 21 Malayalam cinema unions, he decided to stay on, but with a few changes to his role.
Unnikrishnan narrows role, cites 36% interest
Unnikrishnan will now focus more on key responsibilities, while some duties shift to others to encourage new leadership.
He also opened up about big challenges facing the industry right now, like rising production costs and the struggle for funding.
As he put it, "This forces producers to rely on private financiers who charge exorbitant interest rates of around 36%."