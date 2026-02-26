Rashmika-Vijay's wedding pictures not out; AI edits flood internet

Viral images allegedly from the wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have sent fans into a frenzy. However, the authenticity of these pictures remains unconfirmed as the couple has not yet released any official photographs. The two are reported to have tied the knot in a traditional Andhra ceremony on Thursday morning at ITC Momentos in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family. A Kodava ceremony is scheduled in the evening.

Image analysis One viral image is actually a still from 'Geetha Govindam' One of the viral images shows Deverakonda tying a mangalsutra around Mandanna's neck. However, this picture is actually a still from their film Geetha Govindam. In this scene, Deverakonda's character envisions a bright future with Mandanna's character while the song Vachindamma plays in the background. The production house behind Geetha Govindam also extended its wishes to the couple through a video post on social media.

AI-generated image Another viral image shows AI-generated picture of Mandanna and Deverakonda Another viral image shows Mandanna and Deverakonda as husband and wife, standing next to actors Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. However, this is an AI-generated image. Even fans were quick to point out that it isn't from their actual ceremony. Snaps from the couple's pre-wedding festivities like haldi and sangeet celebrations also spread online, although the couple has not shared any pictures featuring themselves yet.

