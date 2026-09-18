'Zombie Reddy 2': Upendra's 1st look unveiled
What's the story
The first look of actor Upendra from the upcoming Telugu film Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL was unveiled on his 58th birthday. The sequel to the zombie comedy-action franchise will feature Upendra in a new avatar. He is seen hanging upside down from a tree branch, with long hair and a rugged look. The poster carries the tagline, "READY TO TURN THE WORLD UPSIDE DOWN (sic)."
Cast details
Teja Sajja will be returning for the sequel
Teja Sajja, who starred in the first part, will be returning for the sequel.
This will be his second collaboration with People Media Factory after Mirai.
The film also marks the Telugu debut of Shanaya Kapoor. Prasanth Varma, who created the first part of Zombie Reddy, is also involved in the sequel.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Wishing the Real Star @nimmaupendra a very Happy Birthday 💥#ZombieReddy2 NXT LVL will unleash a whole new flavour of madness, menace & mass with his never-before-seen avatar ❤️🔥🧟♂️— People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) September 18, 2026
Superhero @tejasajja123 @Suparn @PrasanthVarma #ShanayaKapoor @vishwaprasadtg #KrithiPrasad… pic.twitter.com/pSPSdlozwY
Multilingual release
Know everything about the upcoming film
Zombie Reddy 2 NXT LVL will be released in seven languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali, and Japanese.
The film is being touted as a zombie action-comedy.
Hussain Dalal, Varma, and Suparn S Varma have penned the screenplay, while Gowra Hari has composed the music.